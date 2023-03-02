'I think it is better than nothing' | Butler professor reacts to TikTok limiting daily screen time for kids

In the coming weeks, every TikTok account held by a user under the age of 18 will have a default 60-minute daily screen time limit.

INDIANAPOLIS — A local expert is weighing in on TikTok's recent move to limit screen time on every child's account. While a Butler University professor is calling the restrictions appropriate, he's also calling it a "PR move."

According to the Pew Research Center, about two-thirds of American teens use TikTok. Parents have struggled with limiting their kids' screen time. Still, experts have questions.

When the 60-minute limit is reached, minors will be prompted to enter a passcode and make an "active decision" to keep watching.

For accounts where the user is under the age of 13, a parent or guardian will have to set or enter an existing passcode to allow 30 minutes of extra time.

"They need to keep users on the service in order to generate revenue, but they also don't want to look like they don't care about user wellbeing. Otherwise, it's bad for the company at all levels," said Dr. Stephen Barnard, associate professor and chair for the Department of Sociology and Criminology at Butler University. "I think it is better than nothing. Until they change the fundamental business model that they're operating under, which is not likely, they're stuck between a rock and a hard place in doing too much."

The changes come among growing concerns about the app's security and ability to alter its algorithm to push certain posts.

"There's a reason why we hear sort of constant refrains critical of foreign government, in particular the Chinese government, and so this is the next chapter in that saga," Barnard said.

The U.S. and Canada have banned the app on government-issued devices.