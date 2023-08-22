2023 Yuletide Celebration tickets on sale

Broadway star Ben Crawford is hosting the 2023 AES Indiana Yuletide Celebration with 28 shows from Dec. 1-23, 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS — A popular holiday tradition is returning to downtown Indianapolis with even more music.

The AES Indiana Yuletide Celebration will hold 28 different shows from Dec. 1-23, 2023, featuring the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, returning artists MOIPEI and more.

Tickets are now on sale for the event online or by calling the box office at 317-639-4300.

Broadway star Ben Crawford will be hosting the celebration over the span of the 23 days.

“The holidays are all about spending time with family, so I’m absolutely looking forward to spending time with my ISO family," Crawford said. "I hope you will join us as we help make your season merry and bright!”