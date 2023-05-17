Tickets on sale now for USA Swimming's back-to-back summers in Indy

Some of the nation's top athletes are coming to Indianapolis in June for one of USA Swimming's biggest events.

INDIANAPOLIS — Some of the nation's top athletes are coming to Indianapolis in June for one of USA Swimming's biggest events of the year.

It marks the start of an exciting two years for the organization in the Circle City.

Lovingly known as the fastest pool in the world, the IU Natatorium is a place where dreams come true. Decades of legendary names are written on the walls.

"I like to say there is magic in the water because kids swim fast here," said Natatorium Events Coordinator Arlene McDonald. "I think that's part of the motivation and inspiration when they walk in and see that wall."

After a six-year hiatus, the Natatorium is, once again, playing host to the USA National Championships and International Team Trials in June.

About 800 athletes are expected to take the blocks at the Nat, as it's known.

"Those athletes who are coming here are trying to earn a spot on Team USA, to be on one of those international teams to go to one of those international events this year," McDonald said.

On the anticipated roster is Indiana's own Lilly King, who practically grew up at the Nat.

"I don't think I ever realized how special it was that I swam every meet at the Nat," King said. "It is always just so fun for us to be able to swim in Indy and swim in front of a home crowd. That's usually my favorite part about being there."

Ed Merkling, who serves as the director of the Natatorium, has worked in the building for 30 of its 41-year history.

"This facility has played an impact in the aquatic world, not only nationwide, but also here in Indiana, as well as Indianapolis," Merkling said.

King, a two-time Olympian, said she is excited to compete at home again.

"Obviously, we are there to swim fast and be serious and make world championships," King said, "but it is also a lot of fun, just to be a fan and interact with everybody there."

King said Hoosiers can expect some of the nation's top swimmers to compete this summer.

"This is our biggest meet in the states this summer," King said. "We are all going to be there trying to make world championships."

That includes fellow teammate Annie Lazor.

"People see us have Olympic Trials on NBC every four years," Lazor said, "but this meet happens every year for us, and it is just as important every single year."

That's why organizers hope to pack the Nat for the national championships, with 3,200 total seats up for grabs.

"There's probably not another city in our country that has, not only the incredible participation in this state and in this city with great swim clubs and universities and high schools, but the history of USA Swimming," said Tim Hinchey III, president and CEO of USA Swimming.

"We are hoping for a big spectator base because this is going to be a preview of next summer in Lucas Oil," McDonald said.

The next U.S. Olympic Team Trials are slated for Lucas Oil Stadium in 2024.

"They have never done the Olympic Trials in an NFL stadium," said Sarah Myer, with the Indiana Sports Corp. "It is really going to be incredible."

Lucas Oil Stadium provides a much larger venue than the historic 1982 pool across town.

"This is like the Natatorium on steroids," Myer said. "You have a beautiful pool there that has 4,000 seats. We are going to have a pool built for this event with 28,000 people surrounding this. So it is just going to be an incredible experience."

Close to 1,800 swimmers are expected to compete at trials for their spot on Team USA ahead of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

"This is nine days, so of course, we have to do it the Indianapolis way," Myer said. "We have to activate Georgia Street and the canal and Monument Circle, and it's all free."

"It's so fun," Lazor said. "It is such an interactive meet. My family had a blast at Olympic trials back in 2021 and back in 2016. I know it'll be that times 10 in Lucas Oil Stadium in 2024. It'll be a blast."

Right now, a local organizing committee of about 120 people is working to finalize details both inside and outside of Lucas Oil Stadium.

"I think it's going to be a great opportunity for us to engage a new audience and to show them how we do events here," Myer said.

Plus, Merkling expects both summers to boost to the local economy, with thousands of visitors expected in town.

"Everybody enjoys coming to the Natatorium because of the history, and also just because of our geographical location," Merkling said. "It's easy to get to. The airport is friendly and quick to get in and out of. We have a lot of positive comments about the city, as well as our facility here."

The summer of 2024 also marks the centennial celebration of the 1924 Team Trials at Broad Ripple Park.

"That was the trials to send athletes to the Olympics in Paris, and 100 years later, we are going to do it again, just on a bit of a grander scale," Myer said.

"To replicate that 100 years apart is incredibly special, and we couldn't do it any other place," Hinchey said.

"There are a lot of parallels between that event and the event that we're doing in 2024," Merkling said.

Construction of the Lucas Oil Stadium pool is slated for this fall and set to begin overseas, according to Myer.

"It is being built in pieces in Italy," Myer said. "It will be flown over in March of 2024, and then, they will start building it in mid-May in here."

Tickets for next summer's trials are on sale now.

"We have a ticket plan for every fan," Myer said.

Nine-day passes are available online.

Three-day passes go on sale in June, and one-day passes with be available in the fall.

As for 2023, tickets for the national championships at the Nat are on sale now.