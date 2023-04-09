Tickets on sale now for Fishers Superhero Express train ride

You can hone your superhero skills and get tips from some favorites during a cool train ride coming to Fishers mid-September.

FISHERS, Ind. — Superheroes - assemble! Captain America, The Black Widow and Spiderman are coming to Fishers to train you how to fight off bad guys and hone some top-secret skills on the Nickel Plate Express from Sept. 16-17.

The train experience ride will start off with an exclusive superhero training, and each aspiring superhero will be bestowed their very own cape which symbolizes their newfound powers. Once geared up, hop aboard the NPX for a 65-minute family train ride, during which passengers can put their newly acquired skills to the test alongside their beloved superheroes.

Tickets for the Superhero Express start at $35 per person.

The Superhero Express will operate on Saturday, September 16 at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. as well as on Sunday, September 17 at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

"We are thrilled to present the Superhero Express, an event that combines the magic of train rides with the excitement of beloved superheroes," said Emily Reynolds, Executive Director of Nickel Plate Express. "This unique experience allows families to create lasting memories while enjoying the scenic beauty of our historic train and engaging with their favorite characters."

In addition to the Superhero Express, Nickel Plate Express offers a variety of other exciting excursions throughout the year, including dining experiences and holiday-themed rides.