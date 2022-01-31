Tickets now on sale for Lego-inspired pop-up bar in Indianapolis

The location of the Brick Bar won't be revealed until about two weeks before the mid-March event.

INDIANAPOLIS — A popular pop-up bar is coming to Indianapolis March 18-19 of this year. The Brick Bar is filled with over a million Legos.

"We actually build out the entire room to be interactive so you can build on the walls as soon as you come in," said Brick Bar on-site manager Jason Young. "Then we have a host who likes to interact with other people and we do a lot of different activities, a lot of different games where folks can win prizes."

The bar will be open from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are available now at www.thebrickbars.com. You can purchase a 90-minute visit for $22. It will be ages 21 and over after 6 p.m. both nights.

"If you are a Lego enthusiast, if you enjoy and always enjoyed that part of your childhood and you've carried that with you and ... you'd like to have a good time with music, tricks and friends, this is going to be the pop-up experience for you," said Young.