The day is meant to bring attention to the struggle for fair pay for Latina workers.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday is Latina Equal Pay Day.

The day is meant to bring attention to the struggle for fair compensation for Latina workers.

According to the National Women's Law Center, Latinas earned 57 cents for every dollar earned by non-Hispanic white males.

They also must work over 21 months to make the same amount of money that those men make in a year.

The founder for Investing Latina says the pay gap has gotten worse since the pandemic.

"With Latina Equal Pay Day being today, it is really sad to kind of think about how far we have left to go," said Jully-Alma Taveras. "I work with a lot of students and I have a lot of clients that come to me and tell me they're not making enough money. They want to be able to invest. They want to be able to do more things, but they're truly not making enough."

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the poverty rate for adult Latinas was in the double digits.

According to the National Women's Law Center, it was over 15 percent in 2019. It jumped to nearly 17 percent in 2020.