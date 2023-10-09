Thrival Indy Academy closing after 2023-2024 school year

Current students will be able to finish the school year at Thrival.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools and the Thrival Indy Academy Board of Directors agreed to not move forward with Thrival's innovation agreement last Friday, a decision which marks the final year of the school's operation.

IPS said the lack of an agreement renewal will not change for the current school year, and current students will be able to finish the school year at Thrival.

“This is always the hardest decision to share as a Superintendent, but I am committed to getting this transition right for Thrival students, families, and staff,” said Dr. Aleesia Johnson, IPS Superintendent. “My pledge to Thrival families is that IPS will have your back every step of the way by helping you find a great IPS high school for your child next school year.”

Thrival Indy Academy Board Chair Julius Mansa said the agreement to not renew the decision was difficult, but necessary.

“For the past several years, Thrival’s enrollment has remained low, and this year enrollment is just one-third of the school’s target. We are truly sorry for this decision, but mutually agree that it is what is necessary," Mansa said.

Support for families and students at Thrival will include:

A guaranteed spot for students at an IPS direct-managed high school for the 2024–25 school year.

Transportation service next school year to an IPS high school — for students who qualify — where the district provides transportation.

Enrollment sessions with individual students and families, to explore all of the high schools in the IPS family of schools.

IPS and Thrival are also working together to provide support for the school’s staff for the 2024–25 school year, according to IPS.

Enrollment for the 2024–25 school year begins Nov. 1 through Enroll Indy’s OneMatch App.

Families can also visit all of the schools in the IPS family of schools during the IPS Showcase of Schools on Nov. 1 from 4 to 8 p.m.