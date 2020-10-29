Three wounded in shooting southeast of downtown

It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday in a neighborhood not far from Keystone & Troy.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating an incident early Wednesday evening that left three people injured.

Officers were called to the 2800 block of Tindall Street just before 7 p.m. and found a person with an apparent gunshot would. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

A short time later, IMPD said they discovered that two additional people were shot in the same incident. The condition of those victims has not been released, nor have the circumstances surrounding the shootings..