3 injured, 1 critically, in 2-car crash on Indy's west side

The crash happened at the West Bradbury Avenue and Lynhurst Drive intersection around 7:45 a.m. Thursday.
Credit: Wayne Township Fire Department

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were injured, one critically, in a two-vehicle crash on Indianapolis' west side Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of Lynhurst Drive and West Bradbury Avenue, near the Sam Jones Expressway. 

A spokesperson with the Wayne Township Fire Department told 13News two people were taken to the hospital.

One person was listed in critical condition while the other person's condition was not immediately known. A third person was evaluated and released at the scene.

The Wayne Township Fire Department is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

