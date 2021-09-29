3 hurt in I-65 crash after mattress falls from moving vehicle

Two men who had stopped to retrieve the mattress and another driver involved in the crash were injured Wednesday afternoon.

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were injured in a crash that was triggered by a mattress falling from a vehicle on Interstate 65 Wednesday.

According to state police, first responders were dispatched to the crash on I-65 northbound at the 101 mile-marker around 4:20 p.m. That's near the exit for County Line Road in Greenwood.

After a preliminary investigation, troopers believe an SUV was driving north on I-65 with a box spring mattress on the roof that was not properly secured. The mattress fell from the roof and landed in the center lane of the interstate.

A passenger car, driven by a friend of the SUV's driver, was following behind the SUV and stopped in the center lane as the driver of the SUV pulled off to the shoulder.

The drivers of each vehicle then got out to try to retrieve the mattress. At that time, another car that was traveling north struck the back of the stopped car in the center lane, pushing it into both of the men standing in the roadway.

A third car then struck the other two cars that had crashed in the interstate.