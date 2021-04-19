Indianapolis firefighter, 2 others injured in Monday morning apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Seven people were burned out of their apartments on the east side of Indianapolis early Monday.
Firefighters were called to Harbor Drive in the Lake Marina Apartments near Interstate 70 and Mitthoeffer Road just before 5:15 a.m.
They found heavy fire coming from four units, but were able to get the blaze under control in 15 minutes, according to posts from the Indianapolis Fire Department on social media.
Three people, including a firefighter, were slightly injured in the course of the incident.
A dog and cat died in the fire.
One of the residents told firefighters that a cell phone charging cord started the fire, but the official cause is still under investigation.