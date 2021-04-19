Indianapolis firefighter, 2 others injured in Monday morning apartment fire

Seven people were burned out of four units of the

INDIANAPOLIS — Seven people were burned out of their apartments on the east side of Indianapolis early Monday.

Firefighters were called to Harbor Drive in the Lake Marina Apartments near Interstate 70 and Mitthoeffer Road just before 5:15 a.m.

They found heavy fire coming from four units, but were able to get the blaze under control in 15 minutes, according to posts from the Indianapolis Fire Department on social media.

Three people, including a firefighter, were slightly injured in the course of the incident.

5:12 AM - Heavy fire displaces 7 adults & damages 4 units at 2228 Harbor Dr. 1 Dog, 1 Cat perish. 1 FF & 2 civilians slight injuries. Blaze under control in 15 minutes. Occupant says fire started w/ cell phone charging cord. #IFD #IMPD FIU has fire under investigation. pic.twitter.com/HN8bU6bnUo — Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) April 19, 2021

A dog and cat died in the fire.