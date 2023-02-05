3 Democratic incumbent City-County councilors lose in primary

Monroe Gray, who has served on the City-County Council since 1992, is one of three Democrats who lost Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Three Democratic incumbents on the City-County Council were defeated in Tuesday's primary.

Monroe Gray, who has served on the council since 1992, lost to Brienne Delaney by a 2-to-1 margin in the newly redrawn District 2. Gray was moved from District 8 when the maps were redrawn for the upcoming year. Delaney is the former director of elections for the Marion County Election Board and also served as a deputy prosecutor in Marion County.

Council Vice President Zach Adamson also lost his race in Tuesday's primary, losing to Jesse Brown by a 56% to 44% margin in District 13, a difference of about 380 votes. Adamson has served on the council since 2011, serving in District 17 before the maps were redrawn.

In District 14, incumbent David Ray lost to Andy Nielsen by a 57% to 43% margin. Ray had served on the council since 2015 in District 19.

All 25 district seats on the council were on the primary ballot. A total of 10 councilors, eight Democrats and two Republicans, ran unopposed. Four current councilors - all Democrats - did not run again.