Local News

Thousands of US flights canceled Sunday, at IND nearly 30 canceled, 76 delayed

Nearly 30 flights were canceled at Indianapolis International Airport on Sunday.
Katelyn Darrow gets some work done on her laptop as she waits to board her flight at the Philadelphia International Airport Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Philadelphia. Winter weather and crew members infected with COVID-19 have forced airlines to spike thousands of U.S. flights over the past week, complicating travel plans for many people during the busy holiday season. The new year is bringing more of the same old misery that air travelers in the United States have been enduring for more than a week. Airlines are blaming wintry weather and high numbers of sickouts due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections around the country. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

INDIANAPOLIS — Wintry weather and the pandemic are to blame for thousands of flights being canceled or delayed in the first days of the new year. On the East Coast, more than 2,500 U.S. flights and more than 4,200 worldwide had been canceled by Sunday afternoon, according to tracking service FlightAware.

In Indianapolis, 29 flights were canceled as of 6:30 p.m. Sunday and another 76 had been delayed.

But Chicago was by far hit the hardest with cancellations and delays. A winter storm that hit the Midwest on Saturday made Chicago the worst place in the country for travelers throughout the weekend as the region’s airports continued to recover Sunday morning. About a quarter of all flights at O’Hare Airport were canceled Sunday.

According to FlightAware, 287 flights were canceled and 214 delayed at Chicago O'Hare on Sunday. Denver International Airport had the second most cancelations on Sunday with 144, followed by Hartsfield-Jackson International in Atlanta with 84. 

This follows Saturday’s mass cancelations of more than 2,700 U.S. flights, and more than 4,700 worldwide. Saturday’s single-day U.S. toll was the highest since just before Christmas, when airlines began blaming staffing shortages on increasing COVID-19 infections among crews.

American Airlines said most of Sunday’s canceled flights had been canceled ahead of time to avoid last-minute disruptions at the airport.

The U.S. airlines with the most cancellations as of 6:00 p.m. ET, according to FlightAware:

  1. SkyWest - 533 
  2. Southwest - 423 
  3. Delta - 175
  4. JetBlue - 171
  5. American - 158
  6. Mesa - 120
  7. United - 109

Southwest had the most delays with 1,520, followed by United with 625 and Delta with 574.

