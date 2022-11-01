Thousands of Hoosiers expected to pass through IND for Thanksgiving travel

Wednesday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year.

INDIANAPOLIS — In the midst of the Thanksgiving holiday travel season, Wednesday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year. That's according to AAA's latest Thanksgiving travel forecast.

Local TSA officials say they are prepared for the influx of passengers in the coming weeks.

Wednesday morning brought lines of passengers before 4 a.m. That includes Matt Hamilton and Natalia Agudelo. On Wednesday, they flew to the Dominican Republic. That's where they will get married this weekend.

"We've been together for over eight years," Agudelo said.

The soon-to-be newlyweds say they did not encounter any troubles at the airport Wednesday morning, despite the holiday rush.

"We were expecting really long lines to check in our bags," said Agudelo, "but it was really easy and fast."

Hamilton said he suggests fellow travelers still take extra precautions to prepare for possible crowds.

"Just be early, no matter what," Hamilton said.

With no travel woes delaying their journey out of Indianapolis, Hamilton said they have extra reason to be thankful this holiday weekend.

"Just being able to do this," Hamilton said. "Getting out, seeing people's faces, and just enjoy it."

"I've had a couple of rough years," Agudelo said. "I am a nurse, so it's been really nice being able to travel and just enjoy life again."

Agudelo said the couple plans to host a reception with friends and family when they return as newlyweds from the Dominican Republic.