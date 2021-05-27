Thousands of dollars in merchandise recovered after Greenwood Mall, Edinburgh Outlets thefts

Police say several incidents were investigated within about 24 hours Tuesday and Wedneday.

EDINBURGH, Ind. — Police say separate theft investigations have resulted in seven arrests and the recovery of more than $14,000 in merchandise.

Edinburgh Police said officers were called Tuesday to a reported disturbance at Indiana Premium Outlets. Officers learned that a theft had occurred and said two suspects were identified as Leosha Morris and Shayvonne Rickets of Louisville, Kentucky. Police said they recovered items believed taken from five outlet stores as well as Greenwood Park Mall, valued at more than $4,100.

On Wednesday morning, Edinburgh officers responded to a theft complaint at the outlet mall. The two suspects had left in a car, but officers were able to get a description and a license plate number. A short time later, Indiana State Police stopped a suspect vehicle along Interstate 65. Edinburgh officers arrested Da’Miya Tooley and Haamiya Kamose, both of Louisville, Ky., and recovered nearly $7,000 in merchandise.

Early Wednesday afternoon, officers returned to Indiana Premium Outlets to investigate a report of a theft in progress. Edinburgh officers obtained a description of the lone suspect in the incident, who was said to have fled in a car with a Kentucky license plate. A state trooper tried to stop a car suspected in the incident, but said the driver led them on a pursuit that covered more than 40 miles on I-65. The chase ended in a crash about seven miles north of Louisville, and a suspect was captured after a foot pursuit.

Police said Taneasha Chappel of Louisville was held and faces multiple charges, including resisting law enforcement and battery on a police officer. Police said about $3,200 dollars worth of items were recovered.

