Thousands come out for Drumstick Dash, raise money for Wheeler Mission

INDIANAPOLIS — After a 2020 virtual event, the Wheeler Mission Drumstick Dash was back in person in 2021.

Thousands of runners came out in the rain on Thanksgiving Day for some exercise and fun all in the name of supporting a great cause.

All the proceeds from registration go to the Wheeler Mission, providing food, shelter and care for those experiencing homelessness in Indianapolis.

A virtual option was also available for those who preferred to run on their own.

The race went through Broad Ripple along a 4.6-mile and 2.75-mile course. Both events were timed and started and finished on Broad Ripple Avenue.

13Sports Director Dave Calabro once again served as an emcee for the event. He posted a thank you to all those who ran to support Wheeler Mission. He also took time to thank the volunteers who helped make it possible.