Thousands brave wind, rain for Monumental Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS — Athletes representing all 50 states and 12 countries converged in Indianapolis on Saturday morning for one of the nation's largest marathons.

Despite gusting wind and rain making for less-than-ideal conditions, people raced to the finish Saturday during the 15th anniversary of the CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon.

Spirits were high for participants of the sold-out race, and for the more than 50,000 spectators lining the route.

The route went through the downtown area and then through some of the city's most iconic neighborhoods.

In Riverside Park, the Common Ground Urban Line Dance Group kept the energy high and runners energized with dance moves.

Despite the gusting wind and rain, runners in the Monumental Marathon push on. Spectators line the course, and in Riverside Park the Common Ground Urban Line Dance Group is keeping everyone pumped @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/SvhCunGgI2 — Joe Fenton (@Joe_does_stuff) November 5, 2022

The marathon recorded many fast performances, including a new course record for the women's half marathon.

Lauren Hurley’s time of 1:09:49 establishes her as the fastest women’s half marathoner of the event’s 15-year history, topping last year’s record of 1:10:43.

“Today was a thrilling conclusion to our 15th Anniversary celebration,” said Jed Cornforth, the executive director of Beyond Monumental. “Witnessing the culmination of months of training and sacrifice was awe-inspiring. We can’t thank all of the participants, the thousands of volunteers, dozens of community partners and the city of Indianapolis enough for making the CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon one of the premier events in the country.”

Results:

CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon:

Men’s Champion: Jacob Heslington, Provo, UT (2:18:56)

“This win means so much to me. My family inspired me. They’ve sacrificed a lot. I work full-time and have a forty-five-minute commute each day. I’m so glad I stayed healthy, it’s just so good to have everything pay off.”

Women’s Champion: Jennifer Pope, Plano, TX (2:37:22)

“This is amazing, I just won! I was with the pack for the longest time and then all of the sudden I was by myself. I had a great time on the course. A lot of people screaming your name, it keeps you moving. It was great.”

CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Half Marathon

Men’s Champion: Tom Anderson, Seattle, WA (1:03:34)

Women’s Champion: Lauren Hurley, Boulder, CO (1:09:49)

CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental 5K

Men’s Champion: William Bauschke. Mishawaka, IN (15:12)

Women’s Champion: Petronela Simiuc, Toledo, OH (16:33)

Complete results can be found here.