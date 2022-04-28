Thor, Spiderman and more rappel down Riley Hospital for Children on National Superhero Day

They were spotted on the east and west sides of the building Thursday, bringing smiles to the faces of Riley kids, families and staff.

INDIANAPOLIS — It was fist bumps, giggles and superheroes in Indianapolis Thursday.

Thor, Hulk, Iron Man and others were spotted climbing the walls of Riley Hospital For Children.

"Spiderman!" one child gleefully exclaimed.

The Avengers took a four-year hiatus from their hospital visits, in part because of the pandemic, but they came out Thursday for National Superhero Day.

They were there to wash the windows, but that was far from their only mission.

In a social media post, the hospital said "Superheroes fight the good fight at Riley. Spiderman, Iron Man, Hulk and Thor bounced from floor to floor as they rappelled down the side of the hospital, using their superpowers to bring smiles to sick kids."

The people wearing capes and rappelling down the walls aren't the only superheroes here. The strong patients at Riley inspire us every day.