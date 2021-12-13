Police searching for man missing from Kosciusko County

Thomas Walter Moore Jr. was last seen in Goshen, Indiana when he left work in his 2018 green Kia Soul.

SYRACUSE, Ind. — Police in Kosciusko County are searching for a 63-year-old man missing since Dec. 9.

Thomas Walter Moore Jr. was last seen in Goshen, Indiana when he left work in his 2018 green Kia Soul. Moore's home is in Syracuse, Indiana, but his whereabouts since leaving work are unknown.

He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 219 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about where he could be should call the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office at 574-267-5667.

Amber Alerts vs. Silver Alerts: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.