'This hits close to home' | Indianapolis families narrowly escape shooting

Two moms and their kids got on a gas station floor as a state trooper and a suspect exchanged gunfire just outside the door.

INDIANAPOLIS — Katie McGath and Laken Montgomery had just stopped inside the Speedway gas station at Brookville Road and I-465 on May 22 to get drinks for their kids when they heard gunfire outside.

"Everybody started screaming that there's a shooter," said Montgomery. "I didn't assume it was gunshots. It just sounded like someone was hitting metal. I just dropped the slushies that were in my hands and grabbed the kids around me."

"We all hear gunshots, yelling and shooting outside. We didn't know if it was inside or outside at the time. We all take cover," said McGath. "It was extremely terrifying. It's not something you expect to happen to your own family. You hear stories on the news, but this hits close to home."

The two moms and their kids got on the floor as a state police trooper and a suspect exchanged gunfire just outside the door, hitting the empty car they had just been in minutes before. Bullets shattered the window, hit the doors and a tire.

During the gunfire, McGath's 6-year-old daughter Harper wanted to pray.

"She's grabbing my arm and pulling on me as much as she can to get my attention in the midst of everything. 'Mom, if I get shot, I'm going to hell if I don't get saved right now. If I don't pray, I'm going to hell. I need to do it right now.' Urging me to pray with her right then and there. We got down on the floor of the supply room and she asked Jesus into her heart," said McGath.

"A little bit later when she got down praying, she looked at her brother and still terrified and telling him, 'Harrison, you've already been saved. If you do get shot, then you'll go see Jesus.' It was a nice little calm moment in the midst of everything going on."

The shooting outside stopped. The gunman was down.

"I can see there's a man lying on the ground," said Montgomery.

Their empty car was riddled with bullets. The moms and kids were unharmed and driven home by a trooper following a scary experience.

"I just don't want to stop giving God the glory for how he spared us and how it could have been so bad," said Montgomery.