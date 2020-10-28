Third defendant in killing of Deputy Jacob Pickett set to enter into plea deal

John Baldwin Jr. would serve 35 years in prison for his part in the case.

The last defendant in the killing of Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy Jake Pickett has entered into a plea agreement that will send him to prison for 35 years.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Lebanon Reporter, John Baldwin Jr. will be sentenced on Dec. 2.

The agreement calls for Baldwin to plead guilty to dealing in methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement and to be sentenced to 35 years in the department of correction. Five years of probation would follow the prison term.

Baldwin would also be an habitual offender as part of the agreement.