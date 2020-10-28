Third defendant in killing of Deputy Jacob Pickett set to enter into plea deal

The last defendant in the killing of Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy Jake Pickett has entered into a plea agreement that will send him to prison for 35 years.
According to our newsgathering partners at the Lebanon Reporter, John Baldwin Jr. will be sentenced on Dec. 2.
The agreement calls for Baldwin to plead guilty to dealing in methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement and to be sentenced to 35 years in the department of correction. Five years of probation would follow the prison term.
Baldwin would also be an habitual offender as part of the agreement.
Baldwin, who had been seeking a change of venue, would be the last of three men to be sentenced in the 2018 killing. Anthony Baumgardt pleaded guilty in May, 2019. He is serving a life sentence without parole. John Austin Ball was sentenced in September, 2019 to 48 years in prison.