Third annual 'Hope for Christmas' event helps those experiencing homelessness in the community

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday, a group of volunteers were hoping to spread a little holiday cheer to Hoosiers experiencing homelessness.

The "HOPE" team hosted its third annual "Hope for Christmas" event today.

They shared essentials and gifts with people across the city with the help of community partners.

"We are very fortunate to have various donors and volunteers join with us to make this event possible," said Kim Boyd, founder and president of The H.O.P.E. TEAM. "We are grateful for those who are working together to bring some holiday cheer to homeless brothers and sisters this Christmas."

The group is still in need of things like shoes and coats for the people they support.