These disaster recovery centers will close June 14

INDIANA, USA — The Disaster Recovery Centers in Morgan, Johnson and Sullivan counties will permanently close June 14 at 6 p.m., FEMA announced on Friday.

June 14 is also the deadline to register for FEMA assistance.

If you were affected by the storms and live or own a business in Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan or White counties, FEMA advises you to register as soon as possible.

There’s still time to visit a Disaster Recovery Center. You don’t need an appointment, and survivors from any designated county can visit any center.

The centers are located at:

Sullivan County Johnson County Morgan County

110 North Main St. 999 North Front St. 1749 Hospital Dr.

Sullivan, IN 47882 Whiteland, IN 46184 Martinsville, IN 46151

Hours: Monday -- Friday 9 a.m. -- 6 p.m. | Saturday 10 a.m. -- 2 p.m. | Closed Sundays