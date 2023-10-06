These disaster recovery centers will close June 14

INDIANA, USA — The Disaster Recovery Centers in Morgan, Johnson and Sullivan counties will permanently close June 14 at 6 p.m., FEMA announced on Friday.
June 14 is also the deadline to register for FEMA assistance.
If you were affected by the storms and live or own a business in Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan or White counties, FEMA advises you to register as soon as possible.
There’s still time to visit a Disaster Recovery Center. You don’t need an appointment, and survivors from any designated county can visit any center.
The centers are located at:
Sullivan County Johnson County Morgan County
110 North Main St. 999 North Front St. 1749 Hospital Dr.
Sullivan, IN 47882 Whiteland, IN 46184 Martinsville, IN 46151
Hours: Monday -- Friday 9 a.m. -- 6 p.m. | Saturday 10 a.m. -- 2 p.m. | Closed Sundays
To apply without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App for mobile devices. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service, give FEMA your number for that service.