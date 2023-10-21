The oldest continually-operated haunted house is right here in Indianapolis. Can you guess where?

Hint: It's been beloved by all ages for 59 years. Just watch out for dinosaurs!

INDIANAPOLIS — Spooky towns like Salem or Sleepy Hollow may be more synonymous with the Halloween season, but did you know it's actually Indianapolis that can boast the nation's oldest continually-operated haunted house?

The haunted house experience "BOOville" is back at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis and will be open from Oct. 10-31, 2023.

"The sounds will rattle you, but The Children’s Museum Guild witches say what really sets the scary scene are eye balls aglow and The Grim Glacier’s peaks covered in snow. Is it a monster, witch, demon or snake that’s your foe? Only the Grim Reaper will truly know," the museum said in a statement about the haunted house's opening.

Over the years, 100 witches have been haunting grown-ups and children for longer than those at any other haunted house in the country, at 59 years running, according to The Children's Museum of Indianapolis' internal records.

This year, the so-called Witch Guild will guide visitors through BOOville and its Shore of Shadows, Tomb Room, Ghosts in the Attic, over a Bridge of Doom and into Carnage Commons.

The Children's Museum is closed on Mondays.

Not ready to brave the haunted house in the dark? AES Indiana's Lights-On Hours offer a trick-or-treat type experience for those who scare more easily. But you can also attend AAA's Frightening Hours with lights off for those seeking more of a thrill.

Tickets are $9 and are available here, or you can call 317-334-4000.

Here are some other witchy events being held at The Children's Museum this year.



Twilight Fright

Presented by the Indianapolis Colts and Donatos Pizza

Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, 6:30–9 p.m.

For those families with older children who look forward to going through the Haunted House during AAA’s Frightening Hours, Twilight Fright is perfect! This fun, energetic event takes place outdoors in the Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience and features a DJ, outdoor games, sports challenges, an arcade, prizes, and appearances by USA Track & Field and Naptown Roller Derby athletes. Pizza, Kona Ice, and soft drinks included. All children leave with a goody bag.

Member price is $20, non-members is $25 per person

Feast with the Witches

Presented by Dentons Bingham Greenebaum LLP

Enjoy a delicious “BOO-fet” meal with the friendliest of witches! In addition to the meal, this event includes fab-BOO-lous entertainment (Magic show by Abracadabra Magic), fun Halloween-themed games, crafts, and activities, and of course—a tour of BOOville during AES Indiana’s Lights-On Hours. All children leave with a goody bag.

Dates and times Breakfast Feasts: Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, 9 a.m. Lunch Feasts: Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, Noon

Member price is $20, non-members is $25 per person; children under 2 are free (does not include museum admission)

Halloween After Dark

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, 7–11 p.m. (Exclusively for adults 21+)

Grab a beer, explore select museum exhibits, including The Children’s Museum Guild’s 59th Annual Haunted House, BOOville! during AAA’s Frightening Hours, Guests can also attend The Verdict, an interactive mock trial, and be part of the jury that determines the fate of some pesky ghosts who have been causing all sorts of hullabaloo in the museum.

Member price is $9, non-members is $8 per person (youth and adult)