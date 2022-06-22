Muncie's 'Neely House' goes up for sale

Built in 1852, the historic "Neely House," located at 617 E. Adams St. in Muncie, is going up for sale.

MUNCIE, Ind. — A landmark of Muncie history is up for sale.

"The Neely House," located just a few blocks from downtown Muncie at 617 E. Adams Street, is the homestead of Muncie pioneer Thomas Neely. Experts say he contributed to bringing the railroad and business to the Muncie area in the 1800s.

Neely built his home on Adams Street in 1852, and his years of homestead journals are now housed at the Ball State University.

More recently, The Neely House was converted into a restaurant in 2018 by owner Russell Irving.

"It was fine dining, essentially. Affordable fine dining. They actually had it painted on the wall inside, 'Come as you are. We will provide the class,'" Viking Realty broker Lucius Conner said. "Russell loves to entertain, and the restaurant provides a unique opportunity to do that."

For four years, The Neely House was known as a place to gather for a nice meal, while soaking in all there is to know about the Neely name.

After 170 years of history, Irving decided it was time for the next chapter of the house's history. That's because he is battling some health issues, according to Conner.

According to Conner, the best way Irving knew how to keep the legacy alive was to sell what he calls "a restaurant in a box."

"He has kept the branding, the licensing, the trademarks," Conner said. "Everything that goes along with The Neely House, as you see it and as you know it, is for sale."

This includes the furniture, decorations, kitchen equipment, gardens, orchard and parking lot.

The 4,000-square-foot building includes four individual dining rooms, a commercial kitchen, a full bar, patio seating and a private chef's table.

When the restaurant opened in 2018, Conner said the property went through some upgrades, both inside and outside.

"Everything on the outside has been repainted," Conner said. "The patio that we are standing on, the decorations inside, the commercial kitchen that's been added to the back is all 4 years old."

Both Irving and Conner hope the right person — or group of people — will carry The Neely House into its next chapter.

"We want to keep The Neely as The Neely the best he can," Conner said. "He is willing to make a lot of personal sacrifices in order to make sure that what he has built here, the legacy he has created will carry on to the next owner."

With everything included in the sale, Conner said the home is listed at a "generous" price.

More information can be found by contacting Lucius Conner at Viking Realty.