'THE LUME' at Newfields offers unique yoga experience

Invoke Studio partnered with Newfields to bring the class there, surrounded by Vincent Van Gogh's "The Starry Night."

INDIANAPOLIS — Walking inside "THE LUME" at the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields can evoke a variety of feelings.

"It kind of touches all the senses if you think about it," Andi Sommers said. "When you first walk in, you can't help but stop and take a moment and take everything in of what's going on, from the music to the smells to just the visual artwork."

Sommers joined several others for yoga in THE LUME.

"As somebody who doesn't typically do yoga as a form of exercise, it's definitely something I'm interested in trying," Sommers said.

Invoke Studio partnered with Newfields to bring the class there, surrounded by Vincent Van Gogh's "The Starry Night."

Nearly 3,000 moving images of Van Gogh's paintings are set to music, and 150 projectors transform paintings into a three-dimensional world.

"It's just so peaceful to be here," said Stacey Cox, who also came to the one-hour vinyasa yoga class.

Invoke Studio is hosting Saturday classes at Newfields through May.

"As I stepped foot into this space, it was just so gorgeous — the floor to ceiling art. We couldn't imagine a better place to provide yoga to the Indianapolis community," said Jillian McAfee of Invoke Studio.

For Cox, it's about the experience.

"Just an instant tranquility I think comes over you. The movement just lends itself to calm, and the colors are gorgeous," Cox said. "It's a perfect yoga setting. If I just could take this with me to my home studio, that would be great."

Yoga provides health benefits, too.

"It's good for strengthening the body, calming the mind and releases stress levels. Art does that as well, so it's really cool to combine the two," McAfee said.

"It's helped me in so many ways, not just the physical, but helped me to know my body better so the injuries can be prevented, but also, I can just get through life on a daily basis and a calm manner," Cox said.

Sommers said she recommends not only the practice of yoga, but the experience of THE LUME to anyone.

"Who else can say they've done yoga in 'Starry Night?'" Sommers asked.

This is the second year of yoga in THE LUME at the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields. Classes are held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays through May 28.