The Little India Restaurant owner responds to suspension after rodents, sewage found

The restaurant was hit with five critical violations, including a mouse infestation and a sewage leak.

INDIANAPOLIS — It was an unexpected closure after an anonymous tip. The Little India Restaurant, a popular spot on Indy's north side, is temporarily losing its food license.

"Today I'm just waking up in the morning, and read the comment on the news and said this is serious," said The Little India Restaurant co-owner Rinku Gogna. "My husband stated crying because we are not that people."

The health department's report, released Wednesday, says there were five critical violations including a mouse infestation and a sewage leak.

"We tried to clean everything, but the leakage is still there, the rats are coming from another building and health department, please try to understand," said Gogna. "If you come every month or every two weeks, please check us. It will help us to improve more, to clean more."

"Part of me wants to cry because it doesn't make sense," said Linda McKnight, who has worked at The Little India Restaurant since November. "I brought everything to the light. He was trying to take care of the stuff, but not good enough."

McKnight shared several pictures with 13News showing mouse droppings and sewage leaks.

"I understand you have a business and are trying to take care of your family, but certain things you should not do," said McKnight, who came forward this week.

The Little India Restaurant says it's hard at work to re-open as soon as they can.

"Me and my husband and my restaurant situation, please trust us again," said Gogna. "Please, I hope you can understand."

The Marion County Public Health Department says it will conduct another inspection Tuesday, a week after they received the initial complaint.