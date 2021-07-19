The Fan leaving 1070 AM in August

The Fan will still be available to listen to on FM stations 93.5 and 107.5.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Fan is leaving AM radio in August.

The radio station, which features Indiana Pacers games, "The Dan Dakich Show" and more, will go off-air on 1070 AM on Monday, Aug. 2.

According to the station's website, The Fan's towers will be coming down because the land at Perry Worth Road, near Interstate 65, in Whitestown has been sold.

“As long time owners of the 1070, we are working diligently on finding the next great use for the signal,” Jeff Smulyan, founder and chairman of the board of Emmis, said in a news release. “We were offered a wonderful opportunity to monetize the property, and felt it was our obligation to explore that. Ultimately, it made the most sense.”

The Fan will still be available to listen to on FM stations 93.5 and 107.5, as well as online and on their mobile app.