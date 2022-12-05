The Eagle partners with NBC Sports for Colts watch party in downtown Indy

The event included drink specials, a photo booth, games, and giveaways. Fans said it made them feel connected to the team.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday marked an exciting evening for Colts fans as they watched the Colts take on the Cowboys.

"It's a huge match-up anytime we play the Cowboys," said Mark Engleking, a Colts fan.

The Eagle on Mass Ave partnered with NBC Sports to host an event for fans to gather to have a good time and enjoy one another's company while watching the game. The event included drink specials, a photo booth, games, and giveaways. Fans said it made them feel connected to the team.

"With any sports team, you just need the energy. Even if people are watching through a screen or even if they're live, you always need it," said Kelsy Taylor, a Colts fan.

Before kickoff, some fans said Sunday was another test for Jeff Saturday as he continues to fill the role of interim head coach.

"I think they're doing really well. They adjust really well. I'm so proud of them," said Taylor.