Man killed in crash with semi-truck on I-65 in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A Tennessee man was killed in a crash when his car hit a semi-truck and burst into flames on I-65 in Indianapolis on Saturday afternoon.

Indiana State Police said 28-year-old Eduard Chekhun, of Sevierville, Tennessee, was driving a BMW at a high rate of speed when he came upon stopped traffic.

His BMW hit the back of a semi-truck that was stopped in traffic on I-65 near Meridian Street.

Investigators said the BMW immediately caught fire. Several bystanders tried to help, but were unable to access the car due to the severity of the damage and the intensity of the fire.

Dispatchers started getting 911 calls about the crash just after 3:30 p.m. Minutes later, Trooper Kari Woodard was on the scene. Woodard "exhausted all efforts to reach the occupant of the vehicle and extinguish the fire with her fire extinguisher," ISP said.

A short time later, firefighters arrived and extinguished the flames, then pulled Chekhun from the heavily damaged vehicle.

Chechun was the only person in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

ISP said the semi-truck driver was not injured.