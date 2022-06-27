HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Mark your calendars!
'Tenderloin Tuesdays' return to Hamilton County for its 13th year.
You can sink your teeth into indiana's signature sandwich every Tuesday between June 28 and July 26 at 30 restaurants in Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, Westfield and more.
You can also sign up for the Tenderloin Tuesday Passport to get exclusive discounts. If you "check in" to 4 or more participating restaurants with the passport, you could get a commemorative t-shirt.
You can find more information here.