'They haven't been helpful' | Tenants await repairs to Fishers apartment after December pipe burst

FISHERS, Ind. — It's been about a month since a winter storm that left thousands of people without power and heat across central Indiana.

Some are still dealing with the aftermath.

Zoe Daniels said she is fed up with the property manager at The Sanctuary at Fishers Apartments, saying they're dragging their feet on repairing her apartment after December flooding.

"They tore out the whole wall, all down our bedroom. The carpet and vinyl flooring still needs to be taken off," said Daniels.

The apartment flooded around the time of the winter storm. She said it came from busted pipes from another upstairs unit.

"I had woken up at 6 in the morning and we heard a dripping waterfall. I said, 'That's not good,'" said Daniels.

Daniels, her boyfriend and their two dogs have been living in a hotel for a month with no end in sight.

The complex paid for two weeks of the hotel stay. Since then, she said it's been covered by rental insurance.

"Here we are a month later. The only thing they've done is take down this drywall," Daniels said.

She said she's reached out to the manager several times to find out when the apartment will be safe enough for them to return to. So far, they have not received a clear answer.

"They haven't been helpful at all, and now it's to the point where they're not even answering," said Daniels.

Now she said the property manager wants them to pay rent for an apartment they can only visit.

"Why should we pay any money to them when we haven't even been able to live in our home?" said Daniels.

Daniels is trying to stay positive but, looking at all the work that still needs to be done, it's kind of hard.

"We are just lost. We don't know what to do. We are looking for answers and hoping for the best," Daniels said.