Tell us your good news

We found great stories in the Bottleworks District Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — There's nothing like focusing on the positive when there's so much going on in the world.

That's why our Dave Calabro is on the search for your good news. His quest took him to the Garage Food Hall in the Bottleworks District Thursday, where he found lots of uplifting stories.

We heard about a family matriarch who just turned 100 years old "and is in great health. She is the angel of the family," her son said.

And the secret to her longevity?

"Going to church every day and having a martini before dinner."