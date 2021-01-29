Tell us your good news

Dave Calabro was downtown Thursday, looking for the positive stories people had to share.

Dave Calabro is, like many of us, looking for the positives on a cold Thursday afternoon.

He visited with people in downtown Indianapolis, asking them to share their good news.

Sometimes, it's the little things.

He found people celebrating the opportunity to get outside and stretch the legs, the opening of a new business and embracing the memory of a beloved high school golf coach.

"I'm always looking at the bright side, the positive side," one person told us. "The negative side gets you nowhere. At the end of the day, it's what you have to come home to and be grateful for."

We think that's a great philosophy.

Dave started looking for Good News to share last spring in the early weeks of the pandemic. Watch some of those stories below.