Tell Us Your Good News: The Willard

Dave Calabro found positive, uplifting stories at a historic Franklin restaurant and bar.

FRANKLIN, Indiana — Even during a pandemic, there's good news to be found.

Our Dave Calabro visited historic Franklin this week and talked with upbeat people at a 150-year-old home-turned hotel-turned-restaurant, The Willard.

"As a bar and restaurant, it's been here since 1986," the current owner told us. "Before that, it was a hotel for many, many years, from 1922 to the mid-1970s."

One couple said they had a happy history with the restaurant.

"This is where we met," they said. "I was a waitress here. We went to school together. He'd come in after baseball."

Dave asked if she knew he was "the one" back then.

"Oh yeah," she said. "Look at him, yeah!"

That wasn't the only love story we found. Another couple shared news about the longevity of their marriage.

"We've been married over 60 years now," they told Dave, who asked for their secret.

"The husband learning how to say, 'Yes dear, ma'am and when,'" he said. "But more importantly, I think, our faith in the good Lord."

And one gentleman had terrific news about a recent doctor visit.

"In 2018, I was diagnosed with a 50% blockage in my heart," he said. "And they called me yesterday and said my blockage had disappeared. I'll take it, but I've never heard of anybody having a 50% blockage and it going away!"