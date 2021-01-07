Tell Us Your Good News: The Garage Food Hall

Dave Calabro's search for your positive, uplifting stories took him to a popular downtown venue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Our Dave Calabro always sets aside part of his week to search for the positive, uplifting stories around Indiana.

On Thursday, he visited The Garage Food Hall in downtown Indianapolis, a place Michelle told us is pretty special.

“Come on down to The Garage, you all. You can eat, drink, eat ice cream and do whatever,” she said. “It’s a great place to come and a fun place to come.”

Not long after, three young women told Dave they made sure Michelle, a Garage employee, received a big tip for the energy and kindness she brings.

Dave also met Kelsey, who was holding two-month-old Rowan. Besides celebrating the birth of her first daughter, Kelsey is also happy that Rowan has been sleeping about 7 hours a day!

