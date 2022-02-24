Tell Us Your Good News: The Depot

Dave Calabro visited a unique Greenfield restaurant this week.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Our Dave Calabro sets aside time each week to visit with people across Indiana, asking them to share the positive things going on in their lives.

This time, he's in Greenfield at The Depot, a recent addition to the local dining scene built on the site of a 1906 grain elevator. Dave heard a glowing review of the restaurant from Zack.

"Just a wonderful place to be," he said. "The people here are all good. I actually help out here sometimes on the weekends."

Phil told us he doesn't mind the weather we've seen lately.

"The good news it's raining. We've had enough rain, but hey, I'm retired. That's the good news!"

We also spoke with a woman who was pleased with recent news from her doctor.

"I've been to the oncologist and got good news that my tumor has shrunk, so that's great!"

Dave even led a chorus of "Happy Birthday" to a customer celebrating his 80th.

"Hey Dave, I want to thank you for doing that over the television, that is a blessing!" he said.

You can see more of Dave's visit to Greenfield in the media player above, and check out some previous Good News stories in the links below.