Tell Us Your Good News: Thanksgiving special

Dave asked shoppers at a northeast side Kroger to share what they're thankful for.

INDIANAPOLIS — If it's Thursday, it's another installment of Good News.

Thursday is also Thanksgiving Day, and our Dave Calabro visited a northeast Indianapolis Kroger to ask shoppers what they're thankful for.

Monique didn't hesitate.

"Family," she said. "This time of year starts it. I think, really, beginning at Veterans Day. Family, people, sharing, caring. I love this time of year."

Food was on the mind of many.

"The menu this year is homemade dressing, turkey, ham. Sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, homemade mac. Pumpkin pie, apple pie, cherry pie," said one woman.

"How many people are you cooking for!" Dave asked.

"Come on over," she responded. "Probably, I'll have plenty!"

And one visitor to Dave's microphone seemed to still be recovering from a surprise she got in the checkout line.

"I did a happy cry in the store just now because I was in line, and a woman just bought my groceries," she said.