Tell us your good news: Speedway

Dave Calabro's weekly search for your positive and uplifting stories took him to Speedway Thursday.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — While many Hoosiers look forward to the month of May each year, that anticipation might be a bit stronger in the town of Speedway, especially since fans are returning to the Indy 500 after a pandemic hiatus.

The race was a common theme Thursday when our Dave Calabro met people in Speedway to ask about their good news.

"It's the month of May in Speedway, Indiana. We're going to have a race. I get to go to the race this year, life is coming back to normal and it just thrills me," one resident told us after she rolled up on her bicycle.

Another woman told Dave she was excited to be planning for her 58th race, sitting in the same seat in the stands all those years.

And it was bound to happen. One person asked Dave to tell his good news. After little hesitation, he said "I get paid to do this."