Tell Us Your Good News: Special Dogs & More

The Columbus restaurant employs only people with special needs and is booming with good news!

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Dave Calabro's search for good news across central Indiana stopped in Columbus this week with a visit to Special Dogs & More.

The restaurant exclusively employs people with special needs.

"We give them the opportunity to feel like they belong to our community," said Robin Lapidus, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Randy. "They're not disabled, they're differently abled and we want the world to know that these guys can do whatever they put their minds to ... and they're in here making some delicious food for you."

The couple's daughter, Rachel, suffered developmental disabilities after she fell into a coma following a heart attack in 2011. After being told she may never walk or talk again, Rachel walked out of a rehabilitation hospital after seven weeks.

Rachel eventually wanted to work again. But about 75 percent of people with mental, developmental and intellectual disabilities are unemployed. Her parents' restaurant is doing its part to change that in Columbus.

Rachel even got to meet the city's favorite son, NASCAR champion Tony Stewart.

"It's such a rewarding thing for them to do, helping, giving back to the community, finding something that people have never done before in this community, working hard to help those who might not get help otherwise," said Robin and Randy's son. " It puts a smile on my face to see them so happy."

Dave also met Josh Holley, a Special Olympian who recently qualified to run in the Boston Marathon.

"I am really excited. I worked for it for a very long time," Holley said.