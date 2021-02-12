Tell us your Good News: Rise'n Roll

Our ongoing search for positive, uplifting stories took Dave Calabro to a popular Indianapolis outlet for tasty baked goods.

INDIANAPOLIS — This week, 13News sports director Dave Calabro's search for your positive, uplifting stories took him to Rise'n Roll, a popular Indianapolis outlet for tasty baked goods.

Dave asked Roger, self-described “grand poobah” of the bakery, to share his good news.

“We’re lucky to live in Indiana,” he said. “That’s one good thing. The state is always rated as one of the best states in the country to live in.”

“And the doughnuts are great,” Dave added.

Clay stopped by to say his family is happy about a recent milestone for their child.

“Our daughter, Olivia, is starting school,” he said. “Preschool.”

And we asked one young passerby how many doughnuts he thought he could eat. He mulled the question for a few seconds.

“Four,” he responded. Then Dave invited him to take at least a couple from our tray.

“Whoa!” he said, this time without hesitation.

