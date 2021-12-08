Tell us your Good News: Return to the Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — Our Dave Calabro spent part of his Thursday back at the Indiana State Fair, looking for people to share their Good News.
It was a return engagement, as he found plenty of positive stories and smiling faces there last week.
Dave spoke with a schoolteacher who was celebrating a return to the classroom - and seeing the faces of her students.
He also met a family enjoying the fair for its educational opportunities, since they plan to move to the state soon.
And then there were the (several) people who were anxious to get to the next booth on their quest to try all the good food the fair has to offer.
You can see all of our visit by clicking on the media player, and check out some archived Good News stories in the links below.
