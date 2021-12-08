Tell us your Good News: Return to the Indiana State Fair

Our Dave Calabro found so many positive and uplifting stories at the state fairgrounds last week, he returned for more on Thursday.

It was a return engagement, as he found plenty of positive stories and smiling faces there last week.

Dave spoke with a schoolteacher who was celebrating a return to the classroom - and seeing the faces of her students.

He also met a family enjoying the fair for its educational opportunities, since they plan to move to the state soon.

And then there were the (several) people who were anxious to get to the next booth on their quest to try all the good food the fair has to offer.