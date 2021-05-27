Tell us your Good News: Return to Speedway

Dave Calabro's ongoing search for your positive, uplifting stories took him back to the home of The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Good news?

It seems to be in abundance lately, and particularly in the town of Speedway, where just about everyone you see is celebrating the upcoming fan-inclusive Indianapolis 500.

Our Dave Calabro spoke with several people there Thursday, and positivity was the common theme.

From happiness over a new job and anticipation of moving to a new apartment, to two teachers celebrating summer break after a challenging - to say the least - school year.

"Maybe I'm more resilient than I thought," one of them said.

Dave even got a marriage proposal from an adorable young lady clutching a stuffed bunny. Dave reminded her he was probably her grandfather's age.

"No, he has wrinkles," she replied.