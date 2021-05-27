Tell us your Good News: Return to Speedway

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Good news?
It seems to be in abundance lately, and particularly in the town of Speedway, where just about everyone you see is celebrating the upcoming fan-inclusive Indianapolis 500.
Our Dave Calabro spoke with several people there Thursday, and positivity was the common theme.
From happiness over a new job and anticipation of moving to a new apartment, to two teachers celebrating summer break after a challenging - to say the least - school year.
"Maybe I'm more resilient than I thought," one of them said.
Dave even got a marriage proposal from an adorable young lady clutching a stuffed bunny. Dave reminded her he was probably her grandfather's age.
"No, he has wrinkles," she replied.
