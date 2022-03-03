Good News: Mercantile 37

Dave's search for positive, uplifting stories took him to a unique Hamilton County venue this week.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro is on the road again, seeking folks who want to talk about the positive things going on in their lives.

This time, he visited Mercantile 37, a unique furniture and home decor store built on the site of what once was a truck stop north of Noblesville.

There's also a popular restaurant inside, where Dave spoke with customers.

“If you remember the sitcom Cheers, everybody knows your name, everybody’s family, and that’s what’s important. I think a lot of people miss out on the “hometown-ness” and being together,” one woman told us.

“And when you go next door, you can not only find Indiana-made products, but J.R. and his son, Nick, make all kinds of furniture that is absolutely gorgeous,” another customer said.

The owner told Dave the business was a family affair.

“My son and I had the idea of bringing our lighting, that we created locally, and then he had the connection with the local artists and makers," he said. "It turned into over 125 local artists that are represented in the building, and another 30 food manufacturers from Indiana in the building."

Customers Dave met repeated the family theme.

“The reason that we come here is for the good news because it starts to become like a big family," Dave was told. "Everybody checks on each other every week if you’re not here. It’s a great place not only to get your food, but it’s a great place to kind of to refresh your soul.”

And the good news was all around.

“My good news is that I can see clearly because I had cataract surgery,” a woman told Dave. “Night and day,” she said of the difference. “I mean, it’s so bright and clear, because the blue you’re wearing is very blue, where before it was cloudy.”