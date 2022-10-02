Good News at Brownsburg's Flap Jacks!

Dave Calabro found people hungry to share some positivity at a Brownsburg restaurant.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Our Dave Calabro resumed his search for your positive, uplifting stories this week by visiting Flap-Jacks, a Brownsburg favorite.

He met Cheryl, who said she has lived in the community since 1955 and has been coming to Flap-Jacks since they opened.

"They make me," she said.

Cheryl's good news was her recovery from successful surgery.

"They found cancer in my foot and they had to do surgery and they got all the cancer," she said.

Dave also spoke with a man who said he was having breakfast with his 94-year-old mother.

"See, that's great news," Dave said. "You're getting to have time with mom!"

Check out all of Dave's Brownsburg visit in the video player above, and see some previous Good News stories in the links below.