Tell us your Good News: Downtown Indy

Dave Calabro was on Monument Circle today, asking folks to share their positive and uplifting stories.

INDIANAPOLIS — Even for the best of pessimists, the sunshine and warmth of an Indiana May always seems to lead to big smiles and positive outlooks.

That's what our Dave Calabro found on Monument Circle Thursday as he asked people to share their good news.

And he found it in abundance, from a young student celebrating success on a big math test, to a woman who said she's looking forward to a busy weekend, when her brother graduates from Bishop Chatard and two of her friends get married!

And then there was the woman who said she plans to make the most of new, long-sought employment. She said she just got her first job in 13 years and is grateful for the opportunity.

"I'm gonna work circles around everybody there," she said.