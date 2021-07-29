Tell us your Good News: Colts camp

Dave Calabro's ongoing search for your positive, uplifting stories took him to Westfield Thursday.

He's multi-tasking this week, covering the events at Grand Park while searching for good news among camp visitors.

"It's Colts camp today, we're about to have a great time... it's going to be one heck of a time," one spectator told us.

Drew Powell and family stopped by. His kids were impressed that Drew knew "the good news guy." Turns out Drew is pretty well known himself.

"You might know me from such shows as 'Gotham' or 'VIP' with Pamela Anderson," he said, laughing. "Good to see you, Dave! Or should I call you the . Good News Guy?"