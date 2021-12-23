Tell Us Your Good News: Christkindlmarkt

We found many positive and uplifting stories this week at a fun venue in Carmel.

CARMEL, Ind. — As Christmas approaches, it's easy to find happy smiles and positive attitudes.

Our Dave Calabro went looking for them this week at a holiday-themed venue in Carmel.

Christkindlmarkt is quickly becoming a holiday tradition for many, having been founded in 2017. Organizers call it an open-air Christmas market in the traditional German style.

We found lots of visitors excited about the traditions of the holidays, including the gifts! One young woman said he hopes she gets what she requested. Dave asked her what was on her list.

"A lot of stuff," she said, laughing.

Dave also spoke with Daphne and Evan, who shared that their first child is on the way. Sofia arrives in May!

And just when we thought the news couldn't get better, Dave met a woman and her daughter - who lives in Texas - who are together again for the first time since before the pandemic began.

