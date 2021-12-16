Tell Us Your Good News: Carmel Santa Tour

Our Dave Calabro tagged along as Santa Claus and the Carmel Fire Department visited several senior communities.

CARMEL, Ind. — 13News sports director Dave Calabro came up with something a little different for this week's Good News segment.

We tagged along as Santa Claus and the Carmel Fire Department visited several senior communities - including one where Dave's mom resides!

Fire departments modified their Santa visits during the pandemic by putting the jolly one on a fire truck and driving him on nightly tours.

Now that even kids 5 and over are able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and visit Santa at a closer distance with reduced risk, fire departments are continuing their neighborhood tours.

In Carmel, the fire department added routes to include senior care facilities and improved the online tracking system.

