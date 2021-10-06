Tell us your Good News: Broad Ripple Dog Park

Dave Calabro's ongoing search for your positive and uplifting stories took him to a place where smiles abound.

INDIANAPOLIS — Try it sometime: It's hard to dwell on the negative when you're playing with a pet.

Hoping to hear your good news, Dave Calabro found himself at the Broad Ripple Dog Park Thursday. He found plenty of positive people and happy stories.

"This is an oasis in Indianapolis," 'Reggie's' owner told Dave. "This is like no place I've ever been. Everybody's a dog person."

We also met good dogs Rocky - who is celebrating his third birthday - and six-month old Bruno.

And in non-dog-related good news, Dave heard from one visitor who was celebrating completing a masters degree during the pandemic.

"Lots of Zoom," she recalled.